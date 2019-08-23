Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $66,000 in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 62,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $4,791,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $10,974,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,079 shares of company stock worth $30,479,721. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

