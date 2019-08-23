Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $51,000 Investment in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 558,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.03. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

