Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 673 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 703,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 227,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,226,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. 7,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

