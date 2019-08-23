Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $69,000 Position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $3,342,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Quotient news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $213,445.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,154.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

