Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYNE. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 200,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,773. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 4.85.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

