$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Leerink Swann upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 1,642,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,738,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,557 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 1,159,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $831.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

