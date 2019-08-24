$0.16 EPS Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,343. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.22.

In related news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

