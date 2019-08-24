-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Alkermes reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 981,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after acquiring an additional 655,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 697,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 1.80. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

