$0.36 EPS Expected for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings. Dorian LPG posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $546.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.27.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $3,730,825.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,617,028 shares of company stock worth $15,173,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 97.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

