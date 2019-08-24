-$0.39 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 984.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 582,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 71,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 49.80 and a quick ratio of 49.80. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.76 million, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

