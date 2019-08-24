$0.47 EPS Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Aegis lifted their price target on Match Group from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,640,493. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Match Group by 3,829.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.46. 1,878,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. Match Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.