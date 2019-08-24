-$0.52 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of ($1.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

In other news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 174.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,265,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. 1,816,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,758. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

