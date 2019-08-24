$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Paychex posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,234. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

