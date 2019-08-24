$0.72 EPS Expected for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Weibo reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.60 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Weibo by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. 2,006,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.