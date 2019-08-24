$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 151.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KRC traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $77.40. 461,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,124. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.