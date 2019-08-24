$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.94. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Cowen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

ARCB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 155,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.02. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

