$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

PNFP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 406,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,645 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

