$1.38 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $25.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 22,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

