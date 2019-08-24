10,750 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,384,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.