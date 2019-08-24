$163.45 Million in Sales Expected for Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) to post $163.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.48 million. Cambrex reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full year sales of $648.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.63 million to $652.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $659.73 million, with estimates ranging from $656.73 million to $662.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambrex.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, First Analysis cut Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 2,725.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambrex stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. 673,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.36. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

