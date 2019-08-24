19,645 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 198,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.4% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 685,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 97,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,049. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,984. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

