$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

TRGP traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,400. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

