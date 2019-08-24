21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VNET has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.65 million, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,872,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,815 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,336,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,309,000 after purchasing an additional 932,763 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 2,562.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 857,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 825,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,420,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

