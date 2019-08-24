$311.95 Million in Sales Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce sales of $311.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.44 million and the lowest is $308.45 million. WP Carey posted sales of $179.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.73. 581,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

