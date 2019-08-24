$323.24 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post sales of $323.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.90 million and the highest is $363.58 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $289.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,640,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. 386,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

