$45.12 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $45.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.43 million to $46.06 million. Radius Health reported sales of $27.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $168.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.47 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.98 million, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $243.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 316,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

In related news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Francis Kelly acquired 2,500 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $54,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

