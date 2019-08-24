46,600 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Purchased by Signition LP

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

SAND stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,035. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

