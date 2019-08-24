$5.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $6.91 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $22.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $37.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.51.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,495,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,542. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,757.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,126 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

