53,200 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

