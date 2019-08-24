53,600 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. FMR LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,427,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,257 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,401,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 742,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.27. 673,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,602. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $179.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 79,164 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.41, for a total value of $13,886,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,584 shares of company stock worth $120,467,861 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

