$740.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post $740.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.40 million and the lowest is $733.20 million. Allegion posted sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of ALLE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.42. 475,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

