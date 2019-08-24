$844.10 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $844.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $839.80 million and the highest is $849.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $837.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Buckingham Research cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $82.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 582,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $52,364,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $35,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 344,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after buying an additional 316,976 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 215,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,402,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.