A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 1,505,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.