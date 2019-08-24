Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.