Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock worth $5,535,307. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.