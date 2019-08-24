Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

ACOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,675,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $3.12 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.