Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Lessened by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,426 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 3.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $65,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 625,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 329,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $121.57. 214,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,953. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

