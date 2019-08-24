Acute Angle Cloud One Day Trading Volume Tops $521,469.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $521,469.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,006.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.01878513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.03027484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00725555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00796764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00493701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00136944 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

