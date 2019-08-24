ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $60.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 102,358,579 coins and its circulating supply is 82,216,569 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

