AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AADR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 5,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,974. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

