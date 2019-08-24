Aegeus (AEG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,298.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a total market cap of $37,253.00 and $2,298.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00259779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01310544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 39,293,945 coins and its circulating supply is 34,728,343 coins. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.