Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $4,204.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006944 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00782966 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004228 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

