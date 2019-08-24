AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.18. AeroGrow International shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AeroGrow International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%.

About AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

