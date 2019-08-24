Airbloc Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Airbloc has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $65,817.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00263942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01320033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00097258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

