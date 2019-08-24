Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lowered by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $1,482,743 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 896,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

