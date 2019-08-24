Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $146.83. 346,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,970. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $10,957,978 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

