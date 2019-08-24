Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 36.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $492,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 253.6% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in Align Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 19.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,805 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.91.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

