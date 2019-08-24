Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director Sarah E. Cogan Purchases 2,000 Shares

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 2,000 shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 147,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,625. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 219.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 795,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 546,697 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 41.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 807,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 236,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 124,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 613.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the period.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

