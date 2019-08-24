Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.88, 209,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 115,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

