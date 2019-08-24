Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $38.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,151.29. 1,406,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,480. The firm has a market cap of $826.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,156.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

